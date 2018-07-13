Brandi Glanville ''had it out'' with her arch-enemy Leann Rimes before they agreed to bury the hatchet.

The 45-year-old reality TV star fell out with the 'Can't Fight the Moonlight' hitmaker in 2009 after she found out that she had been having an affair with her husband Eddie Cibrian, but she finally decided to put their differences aside earlier this year after they had a lengthy conversation about their feud.

Speaking during an episode of Spencer and Heidi Pratt's 'Make Speidi Famous Again' podcast, Brandi said: ''We were having a birthday party just recently and we got into a really serious conversation. We just kind of had it out about what is right, what is wrong, what's better for the kids, and what bothered me and what bothered her. It was hours of conversation, and it wasn't all pleasant.''

Although they're on talking terms now, Brandi has admitted they are not ''always going to agree on everything'' but she feels happier about LeAnn being around her children Mason, 15, and Jake, 11, whom she has with Eddie, because she was finally invited into the couple's house.

She explained: ''The kids were so happy that day, because I actually got to go inside their house. They love her and she loves them -- it's like everyone's happy. I think the hardest part was just her and I going at it, and now that that's done, the kids are happy. They've never been happier.''

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has made no secret of the fact she doesn't like LeAnn, 35, as she admitted last year that she will get her comeuppance for her adultery.

She said at the time: ''I think when the 10-year mark [of their marriage] comes and he leaves her and takes half her stuff, we'll all be good together because they won't even be related. If she doesn't have a kid with him, then we don't ever have to see her.''

However, although Brandi had predicted that Eddie would up sticks and run away, LeAnn - who was married to Dean Sheremet when she had an affair with Eddie - believes she and the heartthrob are very much in love and still enjoy date nights.