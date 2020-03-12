Brandi Glanville has claimed Ben Stiller has a ''giant penis''.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star dated the 54-year-old actor before she settled down with her now-ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, whom she split from in 2010 after nine years of marriage, and was amazed by the size of his manhood.

Speaking to Danny Pellegrino on his 'Everything Iconic' podcast this week, she said: ''I dated a lot, I made out a lot. I made out with one of the men in 'The Notebook'. They were single at the time, that's all I will say. I can't say [who].''

''I dated Ben Stiller for a little while, he has a giant penis.''

The 47-year-old reality TV star also romanced David Schwimmer for a little bit but couldn't get her head around that fact he wore make-up out during the day.

She explained: ''He wore makeup, he wore concealer out during the day and it really annoyed me. I understand you're on set, you're used to wearing makeup, but I wasn't used to a man wearing makeup. In the moment, it bothered me.''

And that wasn't the only thing about the 53-year-old actor that bothered her as she has also claimed he commented on her weight a lot and called her a ''bigger girl'' - even though she only weighed ''like 109 pounds'' at the time.

David wasn't the only 'Friends' star Brandi dated as she also went out with his co-star Matt LeBlanc but, although she was planning on having sex with him, she ran out the door as soon as he allowed his pet pooch to have a lick of his ice cream.

She said: ''We went back to his house, he let his dog lick his ice cream and I was out. I was like, nope.

''I was totally gonna have sex with him, then the dog licked the ice cream and he licked the ice cream and I was like, I can't. I was very f*** that, very picky.

''I slept with David, I didn't sleep with Matt.''

Brandi - who has children Mason, 16, and Jake, 12, with Eddie - is now believed to be in a relationship with NBA star Gary Grant.