Brandi Glanville has apologised to Joanna Krupa for calling her a ''cheater'' with a ''smelly'' vagina.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star deeply ''regrets'' commenting on the 38-year-old model's lady parts back in 2013 and is relieved the pair have finally managed to settle their longstanding legal battle - just two days before the defamation case was due to go to jury trial.

In the statement, released through Joanna's lawyers to DailyMail.com, Brandi said: ''I want to apologise to Joanna Krupa for the statements I have made about her.

''I regret ever making such statements about Joanna Krupa. I also certainly never intended my statements to be taken so seriously and out of proportion. I apologise because I never wanted my statements to affect Joanna Krupa's reputation and I wish her continued success in life.''

The Polish beauty tried to sue the 44-year-old reality TV star for slander in 2015 by accusing her of making ''false and malicious'' statements. She demanded damages of at least $15,000 - which were later revised upwards of $2 million - but it's not known how much the pair have now agreed on.

Although details of the settlement are being kept tightly under wraps, Joanna is pleased she can finally move on with her life and hopes she can inspire more people to stand up for themselves.

She said in a statement: ''I am moving on with my life considering all the changes that are happening to me this year. I am very happy with the settlement and have no regrets. I hope I inspired others to always speak up when they believe they are wronged and not allow it.''

Brandi landed herself in hot water back in 2013 when she appeared on late night talk show 'Watch What Happens Live' in New York and told the world that Joanna had allegedly slept with Mohamed Hadid, the father of models Gigi and Bella, while he was still married to Yolanda Foster.

She then went on to add that the property developer had told her Joanna's ''p***y smelled''.