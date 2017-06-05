Bradley Whitford has joined the cast of 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'.

The 57-year-old actor - who recently starred in the gritty racial-horror 'Get Out' - has reportedly sealed a deal with Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. about starring taking part in the forthcoming sequel, although details on his role at this moment in time are being kept under wraps, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

His signing comes after the film was thrown into chaos when original director Gareth Edwards - who helmed the 2014 film, the 30th 'Godzilla' movie made - dropped out.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary quickly secured the services of 'Krampus' helmer Michael Dougherty - who is also writing the script with Zach Shields - and made allowances for the delay by shifting the release date to March 22, 2019.

Although details on the characters and plot are being kept secret for now, the cast members are slowly but surely being announced - with Millie Bobby Brown recently revealing that she was ''so excited'' to be working on her first film.

The 13-year-old actress - famous for her role as Eleven in series 'Stranger Things' - said: ''It's my first movie. I'm really excited and that's really all I can say, but it's going to be great! I just had a really incredible connection with the director [Michael Dougherty]. I had a great meeting with him and you know, I just really love him.''

A 'Godzilla vs King Kong' movie is also being made and is scheduled for release on May 29, 2020.