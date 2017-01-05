Bradley Walsh has outsold Zayn Malik to become 2016's biggest-selling debut artist.

The 'Chase' host shocked the world when he announced his foray into the music business with his debut album 'Chasing Dreams', which was released just two months ago in November, but he has proved people wrong as the actor and comedian's record sold over 100,000 copies making it gold certified.

The 56-year-old star beat the former One Direction singer's debut release, 'Mind of Mine', which sold a dismal 65, 208 copies, British singer/songwriter Tom Odell's album, 'Wrong Crowd' and Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro and rising rock band Blossoms.

And he shows no signs of hanging up his microphone anytime soon as he is desperate to make it stateside by ''conquering the overseas'' market.

Thanking his record label Sony, Bradley said: ''Well, I never expected that! A gold album, wow! It just goes to show that great songs live forever! I am absolutely thrilled to bits and would like to thank Sony for having faith and the brilliant Stevie Sidwell for arranging such wonderful tunes and, of course, the fans and lovers of proper music everywhere. Having outsold the likes of Zayn Malik , Tom Odell etc I am now concentrating on conquering overseas! We start next week with the Isle of Wight! X ''

Talking about what inspired his musical direction, Bradley previously said: ''I grew up listening to legends such as Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr and Tony Bennett.

''From those early days I've always been a huge fan of this style of music and now to have the opportunity to record some of the greatest songs and arrangements ever written, alongside a 54-piece orchestra and band is absolutely thrilling.''