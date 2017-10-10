Bradley Walsh has announced his second album 'When You're Smiling'.

The 57-year-old TV presenter's debut LP 'Chasing Dreams' beat former One Direction star Zayn Malik's record sales for his first solo album 'Mind of Mine' last year, and now after he inked a deal with Sony Music CMG, Bradley is set to return with a new covers record of songs from the stage and screen on November 10.

He said: ''I am very flattered that so many people loved 'Chasing Dreams.' The amazing response that we received was a big surprise to us all and now we have to follow up that success with the second album.

''We have had a great time revisiting some of our favourite songs from stage and screen and I am very proud of what we've achieved. I can only hope that people enjoy listening to it as much as we did making it.''

The record also features an original song that the 'Chase' host penned with producer Steve Sidwell - who is credited for the orchestration and conducting of Robbie Williams' multi-platinum selling albums 'Swings Both Ways' and 'Swing When You're Winning' - called 'You Know Best'.

After the success of his debut LP, Bradley said he was plotting a collaboration with grime star Stormzy after they bonded at the BRIT Awards.

He laughed: ''My mate Stormzy, that. We hang together. Do a bit of grime. What else do we do, grunge? No, just grime.

''Definitely grime. Bruno Mars, he's here, he's my mate.

''We have something in common. He's from Hawaii. I like Hawaiian pizza. That's quite cool. Other than that, I don't know why I'm here.

''Me and Stormzy we are going to do an album. We're gonna do an album of Nelson Riddle arrangements in grime form. It's gonna be called 'Griddle'. We're looking forward to it, we're gonna collaborate. ''

The 'When You're Smiling' track-listing is as follows:

'Get Happy'

'The Very Thought of You'

'Who Can I Turn To'

'Luck Be a Lady'

'When Do The Bells'

'When You're Smiling / All of Me'

'This Is All I Ask'

'Maybe This Time'

'I Have Dreamed'

'Come Fly With Me'

'The Good Life'

One For My Baby

'When You're Smiling / All of Me' (Credits)

'You Know Best'