Bradley Mcintosh's cousin has been stabbed to death.

The S Club star has paid a heartfelt tribute to Andre Bent after the 21 year old was knifed to death in Maidstone, Kent, south east England, on Sunday morning (25.08.19), and Bradley remembered his late relative by asking attendees of the Sunshine Festival in Upton-upon Severn, Worcestershire, south west England, to hold a one-minute silence for him.

Speaking at the event, he told the crowd: ''I'd rather be here performing for you Worcester, than moping at home.

''But please can we have a minute's silence for my cousin.''

The 38-year-old singer's uncle Steve McIntosh praised Andre as a ''great young guy'' who had a ''bright future ahead of him''.

He told The Sun Online: ''Andre was a great guy, a great young guy.

''He was studying at uni, in his second year and wasn't in a gang or anything. He was just a great young guy with a bright future ahead of him.''

According to Kent Live, Andre was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a knife wound at around 3am. Four men have been arrested.

Andre's sister Michaela took to Twitter to pay tribute to her brother.

She tweeted: ''Rest in perfect peace baby brother. I love you more than life itself.

''You will get your justice this will not go unanswered for.

''He did not deserve this in any way shape or form. He went out that night to enjoy himself and celebrate a friend's birthday.

''I will not see my brother again and nothing can change that. What we can do is find the person who did this and let justice serve its course.''