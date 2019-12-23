Bradley Cooper has opened up about his role as a producer on 'Joker' and admits that he was sold on Todd Phillips' ''bold'' idea immediately.
Bradley Cooper wanted to work as a producer on 'Joker' because of director Todd Phillips' ''bold'' vision for the film.
Bradley serves as a producer on the film, having previously collaborated with director Todd Phillips on 'The Hangover' trilogy, and admitted that he was sold on the idea when the filmmaker explained he was going to create a new origin story for the infamous DC Comics villain.
Speaking on 'Joker: Vision & Fury', a feature on the DVD which goes behind-the-scenes of the film, Bradley said: ''Todd called me and said, 'I have this crazy idea for this sort of alternate version of DC, and the first one is the origin story of Joker'. I thought, 'This is just so bold.'''
The 'A Star is Born' actor described the film as a ''wonderful exploration'' of the iconic Batman villain and praised the decision to portray 'Joker' as mentally unstable comedian Arthur Fleck.
Bradley said: ''To take, probably, the most famous two-dimensional villain who we've watched just wreak havoc in so many forms - whether it's the comic book, a television series, or various films - to say, 'OK, what happens if we humanise this person? And let's see what could be the possible causes.''
Bradley, 44, also described Todd as ''viciously smart'' and praised the director for working on a range of genres.
He explained: ''His willingness to just go outside of any boundary and tell the story that he wants to tell, it's very hard to put him in a box. I mean, the first thing he did was a documentary about GG Allin.
''And I think once you become notable as a comedic director, a lot of people definitely see you as just that. But I've always known he's an auteur.''
Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the titular role, also feels that Todd was the ideal director for the film.
He said: ''Todd has a very unique way of looking at things. And nobody could have made this movie but Todd.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
Rather than a sequel or spin-off, this is a spiritual successor to 2008's Cloverfield, a...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...