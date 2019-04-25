Bradley Cooper wants to do a ''live reading'' of 'A Star is Born' with Lady GaGa but he's ruled out the idea of a tour.
Bradley Cooper wants to do a ''live reading'' of 'A Star is Born' with Lady GaGa.
The 44-year-old actor insists he doesn't want to join his friend and co-star on a tour to promote the soundtrack to the movie musical but he has a ''cool'' idea for a special one-off show.
Asked about the idea of a tour on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show, he said: ''I mean, no. But what I thought would be a cool thing to do, maybe one night, would be like a live reading of the script and sing all the songs as we read the script, like at the Hollywood Bowl or something.''
Bradley and Gaga performed 'Shallow' at this year's Academy Awards and though the actor-turned-director admitted it was ''pretty terrifying'' to perform on stage in front of his peers, he didn't feel ''nervous'' because the 'Poker Face' hitmaker is so supportive.
He said: ''I actually wasn't nervous, because I worked so hard, and Lady Gaga is so supportive. But it was terrifying.
''Because I'm not a singer and I didn't sing before this movie, so it was really crazy.
''But it just shows you that if you work really hard, and you're with supportive people, you can do things that you never dreamed possible.''
Bradley shot some of his scenes as musician Jackson Maine at huge music festivals including Coachella, Stagecoach and Glastonbury - but none of the huge crowds could hear his performance.
Talking about standing in front of 80,000 people at Glastonbury, he said: ''We had four minutes. I sang 'Maybe It's Time' twice.
''They couldn't hear it because we never played anything through the PA system... because we couldn't release the music before the movie came out.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
Rather than a sequel or spin-off, this is a spiritual successor to 2008's Cloverfield, a...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...