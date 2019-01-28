Bradley Cooper attended the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards with his mother.

The 'A Star is Born' actor-and-director walked the silver carpet at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles with his mom Gloria Campano on his arm because his girlfriend Irina Shayk was busy shooting a Marc Jacobs Beauty campaign in Moscow, Russia.

Sadly for Gloria - who has been her 44-year-old son's date on a number of occasions in the past, including to the 2015 Tony Awards and the premiere of 'Joy' - she didn't get to see Bradley triumph on Sunday (27.01.19) evening as he lost out to 'Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture award and he and his castmates were beaten to Outstanding Performance By a Cast in a Motion Picture by 'Black Panther'.

Bradley's co-stars, Lady Gaga and Sam Elliott, also went home empty handed, having lost out on the Female Actor in a Leading Role and Male Actor in a Supporting Role categories to 'The Wife' star Glenn Close and 'Green Book's Mahershala Ali respectively.

Meanwhile, Bradley recently spoke of how he felt it had been ''worth'' spending so much time on 'A Star is Born' because the finished film was exactly what he'd wanted to make.

He said: ''I spent about 15 years going from movie to movie to movie. And then I hit 39 and I stopped and I said, 'What do I really want to do?' I want to tell Joseph Merrick's story in 'The Elephant Man'. So I did that for a year.

''Then this story came to me, 'A Star Is Born', and then I spent the next four years doing that. And the one thing that I know in the future is: It's worth all the time to dedicate, even if one piece of art comes out of it in a half a decade, that would still be incredible as long as I can feel like it's the movie I wanted to make, which is this movie.''