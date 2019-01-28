Bradley Cooper attended the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards with his mother, Gloria Campano.
Bradley Cooper attended the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards with his mother.
The 'A Star is Born' actor-and-director walked the silver carpet at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles with his mom Gloria Campano on his arm because his girlfriend Irina Shayk was busy shooting a Marc Jacobs Beauty campaign in Moscow, Russia.
Sadly for Gloria - who has been her 44-year-old son's date on a number of occasions in the past, including to the 2015 Tony Awards and the premiere of 'Joy' - she didn't get to see Bradley triumph on Sunday (27.01.19) evening as he lost out to 'Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture award and he and his castmates were beaten to Outstanding Performance By a Cast in a Motion Picture by 'Black Panther'.
Bradley's co-stars, Lady Gaga and Sam Elliott, also went home empty handed, having lost out on the Female Actor in a Leading Role and Male Actor in a Supporting Role categories to 'The Wife' star Glenn Close and 'Green Book's Mahershala Ali respectively.
Meanwhile, Bradley recently spoke of how he felt it had been ''worth'' spending so much time on 'A Star is Born' because the finished film was exactly what he'd wanted to make.
He said: ''I spent about 15 years going from movie to movie to movie. And then I hit 39 and I stopped and I said, 'What do I really want to do?' I want to tell Joseph Merrick's story in 'The Elephant Man'. So I did that for a year.
''Then this story came to me, 'A Star Is Born', and then I spent the next four years doing that. And the one thing that I know in the future is: It's worth all the time to dedicate, even if one piece of art comes out of it in a half a decade, that would still be incredible as long as I can feel like it's the movie I wanted to make, which is this movie.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
Rather than a sequel or spin-off, this is a spiritual successor to 2008's Cloverfield, a...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...