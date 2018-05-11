Hollywood star Bradley Cooper is set to star in and direct a biopic about composer Leonard Bernstein.
The 43-year-old actor has signed on to helm the movie about the American conductor, with Deadline reporting that Bradley will write the script alongside Josh Singer, who previously helped to pen 'Spotlight'.
Bradley will also produce the movie with the help of Fred Berner, Amy Durning, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese.
News of the Hollywood's star biopic comes shortly after it was revealed that Jake Gyllenhaal is to star in 'The American', which is another movie about the acclaimed composer.
Jake, 37, and his Nine Stories partner Riva Marker have been working on their movie for years.
Meanwhile, Lady Gaga recently revealed she convinced Bradley to sing live in 'A Star Is Born'.
Gaga, 32, appears alongside Bradley in the upcoming romantic-drama film, and Bradley - who directed the project - admitted she implored him to sing live in the movie in exchange for help with her acting.
He said: ''[Gaga] said right from the beginning that there would be a barter.
''[She said] 'I'm gonna rely on you to get a performance that's honest out of me' - because she'd never done a film before - 'and I'm gonna make sure that you're going to turn into a musician. Because we're going to sing everything live.' And I went, 'Wait, what?'''
