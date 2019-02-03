Bradley Cooper is ''very'' nervous about performing at the Oscars.

The 44-year-old actor is set to duet with Lady GaGa on their hit 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born' at the award ceremony at the 91st Academy Awards on February 24 and he admits he is nervous about singing in front of people.

Asked if he was prepared, he said: ''Not at all. I'm going to have to prepare a lot.''

Before adding: ''I couldn't sing before this movie and so, in terms of being able to sing in front of people, it's very nerve wracking. It's not easy what they do. We worked tirelessly [to prepare for the movie]. So I called him [his voice coach Roger Love] and said I'm back in Los Angeles on the 15th of February and hopefully I can do it!''

Bradley recently took to the stage with Lady Gaga at her Las Vegas show but insisted it wasn't planned and he was just hoping it wasn't ''horrendous''.

He told Entertainment Tonight: ''I didn't have any preparation. That was just to see. That was an amazing experience. But no, I want to work and like rehearse [before the Oscars]. I'd thought about it and called Gaga, so maybe I'd go to the show and then I knew she was singing 'Shallow' for her finale. And I thought, I don't know, maybe if she wants to bring me up, let's see if it's not horrendous.''

It was confirmed over the weekend that Lady Gaga and Bradley will perform 'Shallow' at the Oscars, where the song is nominated in the Best Original Song category.

A simple message posted on The Academy's Twitter account read: ''Cooper. Gaga. 'Shallow.' #Oscars. (sic)''