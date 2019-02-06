Bradley Cooper's daughter reminds him of his late father.

The 44-year-old actor has 22-month-old daughter Lea De Seine with his girlfriend Irina Shayk, and says he often finds himself comparing the tot to his father Charles, who passed away in 2011.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey for her 'SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square' in New York on Tuesday (05.02.19), he said: ''[Having a family has] changed everything. Our daughter, she's incredible. And I see my father in her quite often.

''I can't believe I'm gonna admit this, but I had moments when ... I was in the room with her, I would say, 'Dad?' There are some moments where she looks just like my father. I watch too many movies.''

His comments come after he revealed last year that his life ''changed'' when his father died in his arms, as he said he felt the devastating loss ''instantly''.

The 'A Star Is Born' actor - who also made his directorial debut on the feature - said: ''It's a new reality. Everything, everything. It's not even one thing, it's a whole new world.

''And it was instantaneous. It wasn't like, months later. It was like, his last exhale, and I was holding him, and it was like, everything changed.''

Meanwhile, model Irina revealed last month that motherhood is one of the ''greatest things in the world'', as she says it changed her life for the ''better''.

She said: ''I always say that being a mom is one of the greatest things in the world. I don't think it's changed my life. It did change in a way to make me better. Family is the most important thing in the world.''