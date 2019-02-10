Bradley Cooper is rooting for Lady GaGa to win Best Actress at the British Academy Film Awards over him taking home the Best Director or Best Leading Actor role.
The 44-year-old actor has been nominated in the Best Actor category at the annual awards ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night (10.02.19) but would love to see his friend and 'A Star Is Born' co-star pick up the gong ahead of him during the event.
Asked what one award - out of the five the film is nominated for - he would like to win the most, he said on the red carpet: ''Gaga winning would be amazing. It would be cool [if I won too] but the truth is, for her to take that shot with me and get that accolade would be insane.''
'A Star is Born' has been nominated in five categories including Best Director for Bradley and Best Film as well as Best Adapted Screenplay.
Meanwhile, Lady Gaga previously revealed Bradley really ''fought'' for her to be in the critically-acclaimed movie.
She said: ''Can I just say - what an incredible filmmaker Bradley Cooper is. He's an incredible director, an incredible singer, an incredible musician and songwriter. I just feel so humbled to be here. I wouldn't be here without him. He really fought for me to be in this film. I'm really thankful to him ... It was important to everyone [that it was a collaborative process] - everyone making the film, we all were a team, we all were a family. We all worked together. We honestly really and truly wanted to execute Bradley's vision. He had a beautiful one, a beautiful story to tell. I'm so happy he's now giving this film over to the world now.''
