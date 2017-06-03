Bradley Cooper contacts his girlfriend Irina Shayk ''numerous times a day''.

The 'American Sniper' actor and the 31-year-old model welcomed their first child Lea into the world in April, and although Bradley's hectic schedule has meant he's been away from his newborn daughter, he always makes sure he stays in touch.

A source said: ''Irina and the baby are doing wonderful. She has her mom in town since the baby was born helping her out. Bradley is in touch with Irina numerous times a day. It's hard for him to be apart from his new baby when he has to work. They FaceTime all the time when Bradley can't be there and working his crazy hours.''

And the insider even believes there could be more children on the horizon for the couple, as they are ''in love'' with their little girl.

They added: ''Bradley and Irina as a couple are doing really good and have gotten even closer since the baby was born. More kids would likely be in the future. They are in love with Lea.''

Bradley, 42, and Irina have been incredibly secretive about their baby, with the 'Silver Lining's Playbook' star even avoiding questions about his daughter during interviews.

The source told E! News: ''[Lea] is a very happy baby [and] is also so beautiful, definitely has her mom's model genes. Only a limited number of people have seen the baby. They want to protect her as much as they can from the media.''

Meanwhile, the gorgeous model has previously spoken of her desire to start a family, calling it the ''most important thing on this earth''.

Speaking last year, she shared: ''I think family is the reason why we are here. I love my job and it's very important to me. I really enjoy what I'm doing but it's not the most important thing in my life - family is, friends, people who I love. My father was married to my mother for more than 20 years and, yes, definitely one day I want to have a family because that is the most important thing on this earth.

''I don't think there is a perfect time. I think it's more important to have the right person by your side. My sister had her baby when she was 22, and for her that was the perfect time. I will be 31 in January, so maybe soon it will be my perfect time. I don't know - time will tell.''