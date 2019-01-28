Bradley Cooper will be ''very emotional'' if he wins an Oscar.

The 44-year-old actor is up for the Best Actor prize for his performance as Jack Maine in 'A Star Is Born' - which he also directed - and has admitted it would be a big moment for him if he picks up the prestigious accolade at the annual awards ceremony on February 25.

Speaking to 'Extra', he said: ''If that were to happen, it'd be incredible. It'd be unbelievable. I'd be very emotional.''

The 2018 critically-acclaimed remake of the classic musical romantic drama is up for seven awards in total, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Cooper - who now has a total of seven Academy Award nominations to his name, and has previously been nominated for Best Actor for 'American Sniper' in 2015 and 'Silver Linings Playbook' in 2013 - missed out on a nod for Best Director for his directing debut for 'A Star Is Born'.

However, his co-star Lady GaGa, who played his love interest Ally and is up for Best Actress, recently admitted he is the ''best director in her eyes'', despite his Oscar snub.

The 32-year-old singer-and-actress insists she and the rest of the cast all appreciate what Cooper inspired them to achieve with the film.

She said: ''Well, you know, you never know what's going to happen, but at the end of the day, he knows that he's the best director in my eyes and in all of our eyes as his cast. I know that he's so happy that we've all been nominated and that the film was recognised and we all feel really, really beyond elated for the recognition.''

Cooper himself didn't appear disappointed by the Best Director snub and when the shortlist was announced, he said that he is ''so grateful'' for the recognition the movie has received.

He said: ''Everyone who worked on this film truly risked putting themselves out there - in the hope that in doing so people will connect and feel something deep and personal - the way films have made me feel since I was a kid.

''When I got this opportunity I knew I had to risk it all because I may never get another chance. So to be here today in a place where people who have seen the film are talking about how it makes them feel, something deep - that simple human thing - that we need each other, and for the Academy to recognise that I just am so grateful.''