Bradley Cooper had to ''Zen out'' in order to make it through a recent duet with Lady GaGa.

The 44-year-old actor joined forces with his showbiz pal for a duet during a show in Las Vegas, where they sang the song 'Shallow' from their movie 'A Star Is Born'.

Reflecting on the experience of performing with the Grammy-winning star, Bradley told E! News: ''That was terrifying.

''I just had to like, Zen out and just pray that I wouldn't ruin her show. Because, think about it, she just crushed it or two hours ... and I thought, 'Please let me just be on pitch.'''

Bradley and Gaga are also set to take to the stage together at the upcoming Oscars, where they will perform 'Shallow' once again.

And despite his experience in Las Vegas, Bradley remains anxious about the task on February 24.

He confessed: ''I'm sure I'll be terrified.''

Bradley - who made his directorial debut with 'A Star Is Born' - previously admitted that he performed in Las Vegas without having done any meaningful preparation.

By contrast, the Hollywood star is determined to be well prepared for his performance alongside Gaga, 32, at the Oscars.

He said: ''I didn't have any preparation. That was just to see. That was an amazing experience. But no, I want to work and like rehearse [before the Oscars].

''I'd thought about it and called Gaga, so maybe I'd go to the show and then I knew she was singing 'Shallow' for her finale. And I thought - I don't know - maybe if she wants to bring me up, let's see if it's not horrendous.''