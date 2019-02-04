According to Bradley Cooper, he had to ''Zen out'' in order to make it through a recent duet with Lady GaGa.
Bradley Cooper had to ''Zen out'' in order to make it through a recent duet with Lady GaGa.
The 44-year-old actor joined forces with his showbiz pal for a duet during a show in Las Vegas, where they sang the song 'Shallow' from their movie 'A Star Is Born'.
Reflecting on the experience of performing with the Grammy-winning star, Bradley told E! News: ''That was terrifying.
''I just had to like, Zen out and just pray that I wouldn't ruin her show. Because, think about it, she just crushed it or two hours ... and I thought, 'Please let me just be on pitch.'''
Bradley and Gaga are also set to take to the stage together at the upcoming Oscars, where they will perform 'Shallow' once again.
And despite his experience in Las Vegas, Bradley remains anxious about the task on February 24.
He confessed: ''I'm sure I'll be terrified.''
Bradley - who made his directorial debut with 'A Star Is Born' - previously admitted that he performed in Las Vegas without having done any meaningful preparation.
By contrast, the Hollywood star is determined to be well prepared for his performance alongside Gaga, 32, at the Oscars.
He said: ''I didn't have any preparation. That was just to see. That was an amazing experience. But no, I want to work and like rehearse [before the Oscars].
''I'd thought about it and called Gaga, so maybe I'd go to the show and then I knew she was singing 'Shallow' for her finale. And I thought - I don't know - maybe if she wants to bring me up, let's see if it's not horrendous.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
Rather than a sequel or spin-off, this is a spiritual successor to 2008's Cloverfield, a...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...