Bradley Cooper ''fell in love'' with Lady GaGa's ''face and eyes'' when they worked on 'A Star Is Born' together.
The 43-year-old actor was thrilled to work alongside the 'Pokerface' hitmaker for 'A Star Is Born' and the pair connected instantly.
Speaking to the singer, he said: ''I didn't know you were Italian. I remember when we first met, after 10 minutes we were eating homemade food that she cooked - I love to eat - and that was actually a huge bond that we both came from East Coast Italian-American families. So we had a real synchronicity on that level from our upbringing ... I fell in love with her face and eyes.''
And the 32-year-old star really related to the movie's plot, which sees a failed singer coaxed back into the spotlight by a man she falls for.
Talking about the movie, she added: ''It's a story about love and about what Bradley refers to as the human plight of addiction. It was a remarkable experience for me. When I started out in the music industry and decided to be a singer and go for a processional career I was 19 years and I hit the ground running. I was dragging my piano from dive bar to dive bar to get jobs so that I could sing and perform for people ... when I started out, I was not the most beautiful girl in the room. [Producers] wanted to take my songs and give it to other singers but I held on to them. They made suggestions about how I should look ... but I didn't want to be viewed like other women, be sexy like other women. I wanted to have my own vision.''
