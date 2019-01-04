Hollywood star Bradley Cooper has confessed he was worried his directorial debut would ''fail miserably''.
The 43-year-old actor moved behind the camera for the first time to helm 'A Star Is Born', in which he also starred, and Bradley is thrilled that his efforts have been so warmly received by fans and critics.
Bradley - whose film has been nominated for multiple awards, including Best Motion Picture - Drama at the Golden Globes - shared: ''I was just hoping that I wouldn't fail miserably.
''It's vulnerable, you know, writing, co-writing, telling a story and directing it. I mean I had no idea what was going to happen. I just knew that I had to try. So, the fact that it has been well received, I just wanna savour it.''
Bradley teamed up with pop star Lady GaGa on the movie, and he's revealed he would be keen to turn the film into a Broadway show.
Asked about the possibility, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Yeah, that would be a great idea. I mean, we have the music!''
Meanwhile, Gaga - who played Ally Maine, a nightclub singer-songwriter, in the movie - admitted to being impressed by Bradley's ability to juggle two jobs at once.
The chart-topping star also praised the way in which Bradley approached the issue of addiction in the film.
She recalled: ''We're having this extremely emotional, awful conversation with each other and - at the same time - you have to completely trust your director.
''In a moment where I'm almost untrusting of him and angry with him and insulted by him, I'm also, in the back of my mind, in the space of comfort, in the space of love.
''What was very special about that scene, for me anyways, was the themes of alcoholism and the theme of co-dependency and addiction - that is something that has affected me in my life. To share that with him was very, very special to me. He really honoured that.''
