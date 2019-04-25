Bradley Cooper says fatherhood has changed him in ''every way''.

The 'A Star is Born' actor and director welcomed his daughter Lea De Seine into the world in March 2017 with his girlfriend Irina Shayk, and has said becoming a father has had a positive impact on his life.

When asked if fatherhood has changed him, he said: ''Yeah. In like, every way. It allowed me to embrace my childlike self without any sort of fear of judgment.''

In particular, the 44-year-old actor loves how being a dad allows him to watch cartoons without feeling like he's ''wasting'' his life.

He added: ''I can just play with toys all day long ... or watch cartoons endlessly and not think I'm wasting my life. I love cartoons.''

And whilst he's loving fatherhood so far, Bradley says he's got mixed feelings about Lea's future and how she might cope with the ''burden of life''.

Speaking on the 'Ellen Degeneres Show', he said: ''You think [about] what she's got to look forward to and also the burden of life. It's a lot. The innocence is beautiful to see.''

Meanwhile, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star recently said his tot reminds him of his father Charles, who passed away in 2011.

He said: ''[Having a family has] changed everything. Our daughter, she's incredible. And I see my father in her quite often.

''I can't believe I'm gonna admit this, but I had moments when ... I was in the room with her, I would say, 'Dad?' There are some moments where she looks just like my father. I watch too many movies.''

And model Irina revealed earlier this year that motherhood is one of the ''greatest things in the world'', as she says it changed her life for the ''better''.

She said: ''I always say that being a mom is one of the greatest things in the world. I don't think it's changed my life. It did change in a way to make me better. Family is the most important thing in the world.''