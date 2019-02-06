Bradley Cooper felt like he ''hadn't done [his] job'' after not receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Director for his directional debut, 'A Star Is Born'.
Bradley Cooper was ''embarrassed'' after being snubbed for a Best Director Oscar nomination.
The 44-year-old actor has admitted he ''felt like I hadn't done my job'' when he wasn't shortlisted in the category for his directional debut, last year's critically acclaimed 'A Star Is Born' adaptation.
Speaking at Oprah Winfrey's 'SuperSoul Conversations' at Times Square in New York on Tuesday (05.02.19), he confessed: ''I was embarrassed. I was at a coffee shop in New York City and looked down at my phone and Nicole [Caruso, his publicist] has told me congratulations and said what we had been nominated for.
''They didn't even give me the bad news.
''I was embarrassed because I felt I hadn't done my job.''
Bradley also portrays out of control rock star Jackson Maine alongside Lady GaGa - who stars as his love interest Ally in the movie - and received Best Actor, Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay nods alongside Eric Roth and Will Fetters.
The filmmaker was recently confirmed to perform the soundtrack, 'Shallow', with Gaga at the ceremony on February 24, but admitted he has a ''death wish'' for agreeing to the live gig.
The 'Burnt' star will make his award show singing debut at the Academy Awards when he takes to the stage with his co-star to perform the Best Original Song-nominated single, but Bradley recently admitted he's ''terrified'' about the impending performance.
He said: ''Yes! It's terrifying, absolutely. I was like, 'Why? I must have some sort of death wish.'''
It won't be the first time Bradley has performed the track with Gaga though, as he recently joined her on stage during a show in Las Vegas, but he insisted he was equally as nervous for that duet too.
He said: ''That was terrifying.
''I just had to like, Zen out and just pray that I wouldn't ruin her show. Because, think about it, she just crushed it or two hours ... and I thought, 'Please let me just be on pitch.'''
Bradley previously admitted he took to the stage on that occasion with no prior preparation, but insisted he'd be well rehearsed before his Oscars performance.
He added: ''I didn't have any preparation. That was just to see. That was an amazing experience. But no, I want to work and like rehearse [before the Oscars].
''I'd thought about it and called Gaga, so maybe I'd go to the show and then I knew she was singing 'Shallow' for her finale. And I thought - I don't know - maybe if she wants to bring me up, let's see if it's not horrendous.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
Rather than a sequel or spin-off, this is a spiritual successor to 2008's Cloverfield, a...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Strong characters help hold the attention as this overcooked drama develops, but in the end...
Restauranteering is not a profession that should be taken lightly. Indeed, it's less of a...