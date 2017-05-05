Bradley Cooper brushed off questions about his baby daughter in his first TV interview since becoming a father.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2' actor's girlfriend Irina Shayk gave birth to their daughter Lea de Seine in March but he didn't want to speak about parenthood when he appeared on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' on Friday (05.05.17).

The host said: ''I don't know if you know this, but you have a baby.''

Bradley feigned surprise and said: ''What?''

Ellen replied: ''When you get home you should look for it. It's somewhere in your house.''

And before the interview ended, Ellen didn't want to let her guest go without broaching the subject again.

She teased: ''I know you don't want to talk about the baby. I just want to say, I knew you'd be a good father when I saw you in 'American Sniper'.

''Let's show the clip of how good he is with a baby!''

Bradley exclaimed: ''I can't believe you! We already went through this before!''

The pair then laughed together as they watched the much-mocked scene from the 2014 action drama, which used a doll in place of a real baby.

The 42-year-old hunk - who at one point used his thumb to nudge the doll's arm in an attempt to make it look alive - admitted: ''It never gets old! It never gets old!''

While Bradley didn't want to talk about his daughter, he was happy to sing the praises of his ''incredible'' 'A Star Is Born' co-star Lady GaGa - whose real name is Stefani Germinotta - and admitted he didn't realise just how talented she was until they started working on the movie together.

He gushed: ''She's unbelievable. She really is incredible.

''Ellen, do you sing? I thought I sang. I was like, 'Yeah, I sing.' It's so hard to sing! Like, people cook - but then there's cooking. I'm a good cook, but to be an amazing chef...So, singing, I had no idea.

''I would get fatigued at the end of even a phrase...I've really been awakened to the phenomenon of singing.

''I just hope I can be believable enough so you can watch Stefani - that's her name, Gaga - just shine.

''Because she's incredible. I just have to make sure at least you believe my character, so she can then be incredible.''