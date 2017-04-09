Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have welcomed their first child.

The 42-year-old actor and the 31-year-old model - who have been dating since 2015 - became parents two weeks ago but have yet to reveal the gender or name of their child, PEOPLE reports.

After Irina's pregnancy was revealed last year, when she showcased a small baby bump at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, friends of the pair speculated that an engagement was imminent.

A source said at the time: ''Engagement or marriage may happen under the radar because they are very private people.

''They see themselves spending their lives together and building a family with more than one child. They are in an extremely happy place between the two of them.''

And Irina has previously spoken of her desire to start a family.

Speaking last year, she shared: ''I think family is the reason why we are here. I love my job and it's very important to me. I really enjoy what I'm doing but it's not the most important thing in my life - family is, friends, people who I love. My father was married to my mother for more than 20 years and, yes, definitely one day I want to have a family because that is the most important thing on this earth.

''I don't think there is a perfect time. I think it's more important to have the right person by your side. My sister had her baby when she was 22, and for her that was the perfect time. I will be 31 in January, so maybe soon it will be my perfect time. I don't know - time will tell.''

And Bradley was said to have been hugely excited when the couple discovered they were having a baby.

An insider said: ''Bradley has been there for her and is loving seeing the baby grow inside her.

''They share those moments when the baby kicks and they can't wait! Bradley has been taking her to her doctor visits and is so excited every time they see the baby. She is very healthy and the baby is as well.''