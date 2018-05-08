Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk walked the red carpet together for the first time at the Met Gala on Monday (07.05.18).

The 43-year-old actor and Irina, 32 - who have been in a relationship since 2015 - have made a concerted effort to keep their romance low-key since they started dating, but the loved-up couple were happy to pose for photographers before the annual fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Bradley wore a Tom Ford mohair tuxedo for the star-studded event, while the model-turned-actress - who previously dated soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo - donned a golden gown that featured a feathery skirt with a thigh-high split.

Bradley and Irina - who have 13-month-old daughter Lea together - previously attended the 2016 Met Gala as a couple, but they didn't walk the red carpet together on that occasion.

Instead, Bradley was photographed alongside director David O. Russell - who he's worked with on a series of hit movies, including 'Silver Linings Playbook' and 'American Hustle' - and Irina walked the red carpet alone.

In recent months, Irina has been spotted wearing a ring on her engagement finger, suggesting the couple are set to tie the knot.

The duo have remained quiet about the speculation, but an insider has previously claimed that Bradley and Irina are keen to have another baby in the near future.

A source said: ''Both her and Bradley want another baby.''

Despite being new to parenthood, Irina and Bradley are successfully managing to balance their responsibilities to Lea with their own careers.

And the high-profile duo are said to be relishing the experience of raising their daughter.

The insider added: ''They both work together with their baby and are really the most loving and warm parents.''