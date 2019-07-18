Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk will share equal custody of their daughter.

The 44-year-old actor and the 33-year-old model broke up last month after four years together but their split is so amicable that they have already worked out a shared custody agreement for two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

The pair do not have a formal, written custody agreement but both have agreed to the terms.

According to TMZ, Bradley and Irina will receive equal custody of the little girl and they have both agreed to live in New York as they co-parent.

However, the joint physical and legal custody will vary from month to month due to work schedules.

Meanwhile, Irina recently implied she's strong enough to get through the break-up because she has to keep things going and normal for the sake of their daughter.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, she said: ''Women are the ones who can handle everything. Women can raise the kids, women can do the job, and when she's back, she can cook and clean and do the heavy work too!''

It was previously claimed Irina had split with the 'Avengers: Endgame' star because the pair rarely spent any time together.

A source said recently: ''[Irina is] not focused on the celebrity part, or on the fame - she just wants to protect her family. Bradley is very into work and is trying to take advantage of every career opportunity right now. They spent a lot of time apart.

''They were living totally separate lives. If he was in LA, she's out of town, and if she was in town, he was out of town.''