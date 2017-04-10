Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have named their newborn daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper.

The couple welcomed their first child together two weeks ago and although they have yet to speak publicly about the tot, E! News has revealed her name.

A source told the publication: ''They are both extremely thrilled and feel so blessed.''

And Bradley and Irina - who were spotted out in Venice Beach, California, with the baby over the weekend - are said to be already thinking about siblings for Lea.

The insider said: ''Bradley and Irina love each other so much and this is not gonna be the only kid - there will be a few more after this one. Both families are very happy.''

Bradley, 42 and Irina, 31, started dating in 2015 and her pregnancy was revealed last year, when she showcased a small baby bump at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The gorgeous model has previously spoken of her desire to start a family, calling it the ''most important thing on this earth''.

Speaking last year, she shared: ''I think family is the reason why we are here. I love my job and it's very important to me. I really enjoy what I'm doing but it's not the most important thing in my life - family is, friends, people who I love. My father was married to my mother for more than 20 years and, yes, definitely one day I want to have a family because that is the most important thing on this earth.

''I don't think there is a perfect time. I think it's more important to have the right person by your side. My sister had her baby when she was 22, and for her that was the perfect time. I will be 31 in January, so maybe soon it will be my perfect time. I don't know - time will tell.''