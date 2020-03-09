Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are ''working out'' the best way to co-parent their daughter.

The former couple - who have two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine together - have a ''good system in place'' to successfully co-parent their little girl.

A source told E! News: ''They are working out how to be single parents and co-parent their daughter together. They both have been working and traveling a lot so there is always scheduling to figure out. They have a good system in place for Lea and they take turns with her. They also come together as a family and do things when they can. They communicate a lot and are good friends. They both love their daughter more than anything and they come together for her. They are getting along well and everything is very positive. It's still a transition period and they are trying to figure out how it's going to work going forward, but they are in a good place.''

Irina previously admitted it is ''hard to find balance'' as a single mother and confessed she's ''falling apart'' when it comes to trying to juggle her life as a single mother with ''being a working woman and provider'' to her daughter.

She said: ''It's hard to find a balance between being a single mum and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I'm like, 'Oh my god, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart.' I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst - it's just the nature of a human being. Two great people don't have to make a good couple. I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground.''