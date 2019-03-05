Theatre producers are already working on a stage adaption of Hollywood movie 'A Star Is Born', which stars Bradley Cooper and Lady GaGa in the leading roles.
'A Star Is Born' could soon have its own stage show.
The hit movie - which stars Bradley Cooper as seasoned musician Jackson Maine and Lady GaGa as struggling songwriter Ally - may be coming to the West End as theatre producers are already working on a stage adaptation of the award-winning film.
George Stiles - who composed 'Mary Poppins The Musical' - told The Sun newspaper: ''There have been a lot of people developing the stage musical. People I know very well have been developing it behind the scenes. The fact this movie has come out has changed everything, though. It's a brilliant story and you can endlessly reinvent it.''
And there is no doubt that the movie - which features hit songs including 'Shallow', 'I'll Never Love Again' and 'Music To My Eyes' - would be great on stage as Bradley and Gaga's live performance of 'Shallow' at the Oscars was described by many as the highlight of the night.
Speaking about the performance, she said: ''What I would like to say is one of the hardest things in life is to be brave enough to be yourself. I wish to everyone that is going to that celebration to feel a joy inside of them. That's actually what Bradley said to me yesterday right before we did our last rehearsal for this performance of 'Shallow.' He said, 'Let's just drop a little bit of joy.' That's all that you can hope for. You can only pray that blessing of what you made can reach into the world and spread love. Of all things that we can spread, that's the most beautiful that we possibly could.''
