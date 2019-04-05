Charlize Theron is ''shockingly single''.

The Oscar-winning actress was rumoured to be dating Brad Pitt in January, but those reports were soon dispelled.

Now the 'Tully' star has quipped that someone needs to ''step up'' and take her off the market.

Asked for her relationship status, Charlize told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I've been single for 10 years, it's not a long shot,'' ''Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up.

''I'm shockingly available.''

The 43-year-old star was joined by her 'Long Shot' co-star Seth Rogen in the interview, who added:

''She's out there!''

To which she replied: ''I've made it very clear.''

Charlize's last serious relationship was with actor Sean Penn, 58.

The pair first started dating in 2013 and were engaged a year later, but they split in June 2015.

The 'Atomic Blonde' star - who has children Jackson, seven, and three-year-old August - admitted last year that she had ''no interest'' in finding a new partner while her kids were younger but now her daughter is getting older, she admitted she could change her mind.

She said: ''With both of my kids, the first two years, I had absolutely no interest in dating.

''It wasn't even a struggle - it was a case where my body chemistry and my mind just wanted to go to the place where I was 100 percent satisfied with being a mom.

''And then ... Well it kind of changes.

''My little one will be three soon and I'm starting to feel like, 'OK, I'm not dealing with diapers and wipes any more and you know something? Right now I'm really happy.''

Charlize - who previously dated her 'Trapped' co-star Stuart Townsend between 2001 and 2010 - added how lots of friends were keen to set her up on dates but at the time she felt like it would be too much ''work'' to try and meet someone new.

She said: ''Sometimes my friends will try to set me up and I'll say,' Right now that feels like more work than something I would really enjoy.'

''I think I would have to change that mindset before I start dating again.''