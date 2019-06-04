Brad Pitt will spend the summer months with his children in New Mexico.

The 55-year-old actor hasn't been able to see his kids Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne on a regular basis since they moved to the South West with their mother Angelina Jolie, 44, while she shoots her new thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'.

But the 'Fury' star has eased up his schedule over the next coming weeks so that he can spend a few days with the youngsters while the actress is working.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight' that the children have flown back to Los Angeles a few times since moving to New Mexico and when they are back home in California they visit their father. But Brad is keen to spend a few days with them in New Mexico this summer and has eased his schedule to allow him to do so.

The insider added: ''All is well. The kids are happy, which makes them [Brad and Angelina] happy. There's no more conflict behind the scenes.''

Brad and Angelina - who split in September 2016 after 12 years of marriage - were officially declared single by the judge - meaning they are no longer legally married, but still have to agree on the terms of their divorce - last month.

And, although their split came across as quite bitter as it played out in public, the former couple are keen to co-parent amicably for the sake of their children now.

An insider said recently: ''They both knew they needed to move forward with their lives. There's no more drama. All of the dust has settled. They are and have always been focused on what is best for the children.''