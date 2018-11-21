Brad Pitt is attempting to be removed from a lawsuit filed against him and his Make It Right Foundation.

The 'World War Z' star and his charity have been subjected to a class action lawsuit from homeowners in New Orleans, who alleged the organisation sold affordable but ''defectively and improperly constructed homes'' to residents seeking shelter in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

However, because Brad allegedly had no involvement in building the supposedly damaged abodes - which are said to have mould, rotten wood and ventilation issues - his legal team are asking for his name to be dropped from the lawsuit.

They noted: ''The petition contains no allegations that Mr. Pitt committed any act or omission, other than in his capacity as a Director, which allegedly caused plaintiffs emotional distress, much less a physical injury.''

It was previously claimed the 54-year-old actor had donated millions of his own money to try and fix the problems with the buildings.

A source previously said: ''Brad's been working on this for around a year. Once he knew that there were things that were not up to the standards that he and others would expect, he addressed it -- it's not like he waited for the complaint to be made before doing something about it.''

Brad and designer William McDonough founded Make It Right in 2006, a year after the hurricane struck the region.

The 'Moneyball' star is currently gearing up for another legal battle as he and Angelina Jolie will go to trial over the custody of their six children, Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, next month.

The couple split in September 2016 when the 'Maleficent' actress accused Brad of being abusive towards Maddox on a private plane, and insiders believe the 43-year-old star plans to use the incident as grounds for her receiving full custody.

However, the 'Burn After Reading' star and his legal team are not worried because he was never charged with any offence and the upcoming trial is not a criminal matter.

Evaluations for the children have already begun, and the judge will rely heavily on their findings in his ruling over custody.

Financial disputes will be resolved separately.