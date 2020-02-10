Brad Pitt hopes his children follow ''their bliss''.

The 56-year-old actor - who has Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with former spouse Angelina Jolie - won the Best Supporting Actor gong at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (09.02.20) for his performance in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', but Brad subsequently revealed he doesn't necessarily want his children to follow him into the movie business.

Asked if he'd allow his kids to become actors, Brad told Us Weekly: ''We can have that conversation once they turn 18!''

Brad then explained that, ultimately, he just wants his children to be happy.

He said: ''Listen, I want them to follow their bliss and to follow their passions, whatever they're most interested in.

''Then I think it's about guiding as you can, but the thing is to try everything on and finding their passion. So, sure, why not?''

Prior to that, Brad dedicated his Academy Awards win to his children.

The acclaimed actor also reflected on the way his own life had lived up to 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', as he accepted the coveted accolade.

Brad appeared emotional as he said: ''I'm not one to look back but this has made me do so, I'm a bit gobsmacked, I think about my folks taking me to my first drive-thru, taking me to see Butch & Sundance, and moving out here, Geena and Ridley giving me my first shot.

''All the wonderful people I've met along the way, to stand here now - 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', ain't that the truth.

''This is for my kids, who colour everything I do. I adore you.''