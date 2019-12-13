Brad Pitt admits that 'Troy' inspired him to rethink his career plans and work with stronger directors, because he didn't like the plot of the movie.
Brad Pitt says 'Troy' inspired him to rethink his career.
The 55-year-old actor starred as Achilles in the 2004 movie, but has admitted that the project inspired him to work with stronger directors with deeper storytelling, as he didn't like the plot of the production.
In an interview with The New York Times newspaper, Brad said: ''I had to do 'Troy' because - I guess I can say all this now - I pulled out of another movie and then had to do something for the studio. So I was put in 'Troy'.
''It wasn't painful, but I realised that the way the movie was being told was not how I wanted it to be. I made my own mistakes in it.
''What am I trying to say about 'Troy'? I could not get out of the middle of the frame. It was driving me crazy.
''Every shot was like, here's the hero! There was no mystery. So about that time I made a decision that I was only going to invest in quality stories, for lack of a better term. It was a distinct shift that led to the next decade of films.''
The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star also admitted that he regretted his performance in the second half of 1995 drama movie '12 Monkeys', even though it earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.
Brad explained: ''I nailed the first half of 12 Monkeys. I got the second half all wrong. That performance bothered me because there was a trap in the writing. It's not the writing's fault, but it was something that I couldn't figure out.
''I knew in the second half of the film I was playing the gimmick of what was real in the first half - until the last scene - and it bugged the s**t out of me.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
There's a terrific script at the heart of this World War II thriller, with a...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
From Training Day to this year's Sabotage, filmmaker David Ayer writes and directs movies about...
During April, 1945, the final month of World War Two, the Allied Forces are making...
Wardaddy is an army sergeant with years of experience in the horrors and victories of...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...