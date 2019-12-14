Brad Pitt will celebrate his birthday on December 18 with his children Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.
Brad Pitt will spend his birthday and Christmas Eve with three of his children.
The 'Fury' star is expected to celebrate turning 56 with his kids Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne by his side on December 18 before giving them back to their mother Angelina Jolie just before Christmas Day on December 25.
A source told 'Entertainment Tonight' that the three children will spend the week leading up to the festivities at Brad's home in Los Angeles, California.
His older children Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 14, are not expected to spend time with him over the festive season but the insider has insisted that the 55-year-old actor has made it clear that they are always welcome at his home.
All six children will celebrate Christmas Day with their mother at her house.
Brad hasn't spoken to his son Maddox since they allegedly got into an argument on board a private flight to Los Angeles, California, back in 2016.
Angelina - who filed for divorce from Brad shortly after the incident - has tried hard to bring the pair back together, but the student doesn't want to know.
A source said previously: ''Maddox hasn't been receptive.
''And for Brad, it's a tremendous loss.''
Maddox's younger brother Pax, 15, has also distanced himself from Brad over the past three years, but the 'Fight Club' actor is hopeful he can rebuild their relationship now that his eldest son is away at university in South Korea.
An insider explained: ''With Maddox overseas, Brad is also hopeful that Pax will also be interested in reconnecting without the influence of his older brother.''
The feud between Brad and Maddox became apparent a few months ago when the Hollywood hunk was noticeably absent when Angelina was spotted dropping him off at university - but that's because he apparently wasn't invited.
A source said at the time: ''Brad hasn't been spending much time with Maddox lately. Brad won't be going [to Maddox's first day at university].''
However, Brad reportedly only found out about his son's university plans just before the news was leaked to the media the month before he started.
The source added: ''Maddox doesn't really see himself as Brad's son.''
