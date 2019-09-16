Brad Pitt thinks everyone is ''connected.''

Brad Pitt is convinced that everyone is connected in some way or another - but he doesn't class himself as spiritual.
The 'Ad Astra' star - who was raised a Christian - doesn't know whether he believes in religion anymore or whether he'll class himself spiritual, but he likes the idea that everyone is joined together in someway or another.
Speaking in the October issue of GQ magazine, the 55-year-old actor said: ''Oh man, I've gone through everything. Like, I cling to religion. I grew up with Christianity. Always questioned it, but it worked at times.
''And then when I got on my own, I completely left it and I called myself agnostic. Tried a few spiritual things but didn't feel right.
''Then I called myself an atheist for a while, just kind of being rebellious. I wasn't really. But I kinda labeled myself that for a while. It felt punk rock enough.
''I found myself coming back around to just belief in -- I hate to use the word spirituality, but just belief in that we're all connected.''
Meanwhile, the 'Fury' star said that he found Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) really ''freeing'' after he turned to booze following his split from Angelina Jolie in 2016.
He said recently of the group: ''You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard. It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself. It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself. There's great value in that.''
Brad - who has six children with Angelina - admitted he had reached his limits when it came to alcohol so felt he needed to get sober.
He explained: ''I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges.''
