Brad Pitt hibernated and smoked marijuana when he shot into the limelight.
Brad Pitt ''spent most of the 90s'' smoking marijuana.
The 55-year-old actor has revealed he turned to the psychoactive drug - which can make some people feel chilled out, relaxed and happy while others may get the giggles - at the height of his career because he found fame quite overwhelming.
Speaking in a New York Times newspaper interview, he said: ''I spent most of the '90s hiding out and smoking pot. I was too uncomfortable with all the attention.''
However, the 'Fury' star eventually got to a place where he felt like the drug was ''imprisoning'' him because he just wanted to hiberrnate indoors and smoke.
He explained: ''I got to a place where I was aware that I was imprisoning myself. Now I go out and live life, and generally people are pretty cool.
''I'm not trying to say anyone is being brushed with my greatness. I'm trying to say that I have the opportunity to brighten someone's day. That's a rare thing.''
This wasn't the only time Brad turned to a substance to help him deal with his emotions as he hit the bottle after he split from Angelina Jolie in 2016 as well.
The 'Ad Astra' star said of the Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings he had: ''You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard. It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself. It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself. There's great value in that.''
Brad - who has six children with Angelina - previously admitted he had reached his limits when it came to alcohol so felt he needed to get sober.
He said: ''I had taken things as far as I could, so I removed my drinking privileges.''
