Paramount Pictures and Skydance Entertainment confirmed on Monday (06Feb17) that the follow-up to the hit 2013 zombie film will no longer be released on 9 June (17), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

No new release date has been announced, but it is thought that the studios are hoping to have World War Z 2 ready to show by 2018 or 2019.

The setback isn't particularly surprising considering that the film lost director J.A. Bayona last June (16), who later signed on to helm the fifth instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise.

Last August (16), Variety reported that David Fincher, who directed Pitt in 1995 film Seven, was being eyed to take over the movie but there's still no official confirmation on who will replace Bayona.

As it stands, filming has yet to begin on World War Z 2, though it is still likely that Pitt will reprise the main protagonist Gerry Lane in the flick. World War Z, which was loosely based on Max Brook's novel of the same name, dealt with a lot of problems during production, and had a number of reshoots. However, once it was released, the movie earned decent reviews and was one of the biggest hits of the Hollywood star's career, collecting $540 million (£437 million) at the global box office.

Meanwhile, World War Z 2 isn't the only Paramount title losing its slot in the calendar. Friday the 13th, which was previously set to hit theatres on 13 October (17), has also been removed from the schedule.

Paramount has also announced that Darren Aronofsky's Mother!, will now be released in theatres on 13 October (17), at the beginning of awards season. The drama stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson and Ed Harris.