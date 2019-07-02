Brad Pitt received a private tour of London's Tate Modern.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor reportedly visited the art gallery - which currently has special exhibitions by Jenny Holzer and Natalia Goncharova and one called 'Magic Realism: Art in Weimar Germany 1919-33' - after it had closed one evening last month in order to be shown around personally by one of the curators, sources told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.

The 55-year-old star is known to be a keen art fan and even missed the 2017 Oscars - where 'Moonlight', which he helped produce, won Best Picture - because he was busy working on a sculpture .

A source explained at the time the 'World War Z' actor had been at the Los Angeles studio of British artist Thomas Houseago for almost 10 days working on the piece, though it is unclear what form the finished work will take.

And Brad - who teamed up with Frank Pollaro for a high-end furniture collection in 2012 - previously admitted he loves spending quiet time in galleries and museums alone.

He once said: ''It's a lovely experience walking around a museum by yourself.

Brad and his former wife Angelina Jolie - with whom he raises six children - were avid art collectors during their marriage, with pieces by the likes of Banksy, Ed Ruscha and Schoony part of their $25 million collection.

And the 'Moneyball' star is also known for his love of architecture and design.

His friend, director Andrew Dominik, previously said: ''I never wanted to be rich until I met Brad. Because he knows what to do with it.

''You go to the homes of most movie stars and they're like really, really nice hotel rooms. Brad lives in pieces of art.

''There's a breeze blowing through every window. As soon as you walk through the door, you feel stoned.''