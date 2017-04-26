Brad Pitt had his first overnight visit with his children since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce.

The 'Fury' star reportedly had an overnight visit with his six children - Maddox, 15, Shiloh, 10, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and eight-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox - and the children's nannies were also made available in case they were needed.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''Angelina [organises the nannies] because she is the one with sole physical custody of the children. Brad has no need to have his own nannies right now.''

It comes after it was revealed Brad is ''taking his mind off'' his split from Angelina by throwing himself into sculpting.

A source said: ''He spends all night working on his art and listening to emotional songs. Everybody knows it's related to what's going on with him personally, but nobody says anything. He's a quiet guy, and very humble. He's learning at a fast pace. Art is a way for him to concentrate on one thing, taking his mind off everything else. He'd rather do that and be constructive than go out partying.

''He seems to have a more positive outlook. Things seem much better now ... He can spend more time with them ... He seems much happier. He has missed his kids terribly. The kids are his whole world. It's all he cares about. Brad is willing to work with Angie so they can have peace for the kids. What it ultimately comes down to is that he just wants to be with the kids.''

Brad and Angelina recently agreed to resolve their divorce and custody dispute in private.

They said in a joint statement at the time: ''The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.''