Brad Pitt's children are fans of Will Ferrell.

The 53-year-old actor has children Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with his estranged wife Angelina Jolie, and although he's a Hollywood icon himself, he and his brood would much rather sit down and ''share a laugh'' whilst watching a Will Ferrell movie than one of his own.

'Step Brothers' actor Will said: ''Brad Pitt is another guy who's just like, 'I can't tell you how many of your movies we've just sat and watched with the kids and we equally are just sharing a laugh. I think for a family to connect - I know it's the same with my kids - to have an experience where you connect with the humour together, it's like a real rite of passage. It's really special.''

And Brad isn't the only famous fan of the 49-year-old actor either, as director Sofia Coppolla recently branded 'Daddy's Home' as one of her favourite films of the 21st century, something which Will was flattered to hear.

He said of the feature: ''We hoped that movie would do what a lot of these animated movies are doing, where they have enough sophistication level for adults to be satisfied and also you have fun stuff for kids to watch. So, it was great to hear Sofia's comments. It's just fun to sit down and equally laugh with your kids while watching the same thing.''

Whilst Will admits that 2003 Christmas comedy 'Elf' is the movie most children ask him about, he insists 'Daddy's Home' is a close second.

Speaking during a Facebook Live with Entertainment Weekly, Will said: ''I get younger kids who have either seen 'Elf' or [say], 'Oh, you're in that movie where you're the stupid dad. You're the not-cool dad.' I'm not stupid, I'm just very in touch with my feelings. I love that it was a total little-kid thought: Mark [Wahlberg] is the cool guy, you're the uncool guy.''