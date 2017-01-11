Brad Pitt ''lost a bunch of weight'' after his split from Angelina Jolie.

The 'Allied' star has slimmed right down following the end of his relationship with the 'Maleficent' actress, with whom he shares Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''He lost a bunch of weight. He's focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals.

''He's exercising. He's been outdoors a lot, hiking and walking. He's had a lot of time to focus on himself. He does a lot of weight training. He's dedicated to clean living and eating right.''

Meanwhile, the couple recently came to an agreement to handle their divorce out of the spotlight by using a private judge.

A joint statement from the couple's legal teams read: ''The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.''

And Brad is said to be a ''broken man'' after not being able to spend Christmas with his family.

A source said at the time: ''He desperately misses having his kids with him for Christmas and New Year. He's broken down in tears so many times - he's not ashamed to cry anymore. Brad is like a broken man.''

Since the couple announced they were to split in September last year, they have been arguing through their court documents and their legal teams.