Brad Pitt plans to use his Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award win to improve his dating life.

The 56-year-old actor scooped Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work on 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' ahead of Jamie Foxx ('Just Mercy'), Tom Hanks ('A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood') and 'The Irishman's Al Pacino and Joe Pesci and joked as he got on stage he'd be boasting about it on dating apps.

Taking to the stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, he quipped: ''I go to add this to my Tinder profile, Thank you my brothers and sisters, this means so much. More than I can possibly fathom.

I watch everything, I watch you all and the work has been mesmerising, so I thank you all.

And Brad - who has been open about his struggles with alcoholism - also joked about the similarities between his character and his own failed marriages to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.

He said: ''Let's be honest, It was a difficult part - a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch. It's big.''

The actor poked fun at director Quentin Tarantino's famous foot fetish as he thanked his co-stars.

He said: ''I want to thank my co-stars, Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie's feet, Dakota Fanning's feet... Honestly Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA.''

Meanwhile, Laura Dern praised her own actor parents, Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, as she picked up Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Marriage Story'.

She said: ''Thank you SAG, what an incredible room to be in and be in celebration of all these extraordinary performances of my fellow nominees and all of you and be acknowledged by our peers...

''All you actors, I literally wouldn't be here if it wasn't for actors. So thank you Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd. Thank you for raising me in the community of your friends, on your movies, doing your plays and getting to know these extraordinary people.

''My grandma Mary for raising me and my best friend on daily television reruns and those people I loved forever, Mary Tyler Moore, Lucille Ball, all these amazing artists we got to grow up with and watch do this.''

Laura won the award ahead of 'Bombshell' stars Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, 'Jojo Rabbit's Scarlett Johansson and 'Hustlers' actress Jennifer Lopez.