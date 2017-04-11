Brad Pitt's new movie 'Ad Astra', which is being directed by James Gray, is due to start filming in July.
The 53-year-old actor is set to star in the upcoming sci-fi movie which will see him play the role of an autistic engineer whose father left when he was young to try and find extra-terrestrial life on Neptune. As an adult, Brad's character is now tasked with travelling the solar system to find his father.
The idea for the movie was penned by filmmaker James Gray - who directed the recently released movie 'The Lost City of Z', which Pitt produced - who recently confirmed the impending shoot date.
When asked by Collider.com if 'Ad Astra' is his next project with Pitt in the starring role, Gray said: ''Yes, yes, and yes. I'm terrified by it.
''The science-fiction genre is so tricky because there are elements of fantasy usually involved, and there are also fantastical elements. What I'm trying to do is the most realistic depiction of space travel that's been put in a movie and to basically say, 'Space is awfully hostile to us.'
''It's kind of a 'Heart of Darkness' story about traveling to the outer edge of our solar system. I have a lot of hopes for it but it is certainly ambitious ... It starts shooting July 17th, so not too far away. I'm filled with terror, but that's fine.''
As of yet, no other details have been released about the project with no release date or further casting announcements.
Meanwhile, Gray recently dubbed Pitt as the ''greatest guy'', despite missing out on the debut of 'The Lost City of Z' at the New York Film Festival last year following his high-profile split from Angelina Jolie.
Gray said of Pitt: ''I've exchanged a lot of emails with him. I love him to death. I've been here, obviously, not there. I'll see him soon. He is the greatest guy.''
''I owe him a huge debt. He was the one who sent the book [that inspired the film] to me and he's the one who's stuck by me for many, many years. And I've got nothing but love for that guy.''
