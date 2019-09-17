Brad Pitt thinks Kanye West is doing something ''really special'' with his Sunday Service.

The 'Ad Astra' actor was spotted at one of the stronger hitmaker's weekly gatherings last month and admitted he had a ''really delightful'' time at the ''pure celebration''.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I think he was doing something really special there. It's a pure celebration of life and people. It's really delightful. It really is.''

Kanye's sister-in-law, Kendall Jenner, recently admitted she was so flustered when she saw the Hollywood hunk at the service, she left early to avoid having to speak to her crush.

She said: ''He was there. I think he's been a couple times, but that was the first time I was there that he was there.

''And I literally left early. I just saw 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and it was so good and he, like, gets better with age. So I was like, 'I gotta go.' ''

Kanye started holding the services, which feature a gospel choir and other musical performances, in January and his wife Kim Kardashian West recently admitted she thinks the 'Jesus Walks' hitmaker - with whom she has children North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, four month - has been ''saved'' by his Christian beliefs.

She said: ''It started off as something that was really healing for him and it was really small and personal, and it grew and grew, and he really has been saved by Christ and it's like [he's] born again, and dedicates his whole life to the church.

''It's a musical ministry. If pastor friends are in town, they'll come and say a few words. It's travelling to other churches. It's just become this amazing thing.''