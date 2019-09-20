Brad Pitt has heaped praise on Kanye West and loves the fact the rapper isn't afraid to ''mess things up''.
The 55-year-old actor has been attending some of the 42-year-old rapper's Sunday Services and revealed he has known the 'Stronger' hitmaker for ''years'' and loves the fact Kanye isn't afraid to ''mess things up''.
He said: ''[We kept] just running [into each other] through the years.
''I love that there's a Kanye out in the world, like, messing things up, you know?
''Envisioning the future and, you know, we can't forget his music. He was one of the first to come out and be raw and open -- he should always get credit for that.''
The 'Ad Astra' star thinks the weekly services are ''really beautiful''.
He gushed to 'Extra': ''I think what he's doing is pretty special.
''It's this real celebratory thing of people and it's a really loving vibe and it's beautiful -- it's huge, so beautiful. I find it really special.''
Brad - who raises six children with former wife Angelina Jolie - recently opened up about his own religious journey after being raised a Christian but drifted away in adulthood.
He said: ''Oh man, I've gone through everything. Like, I cling to religion. I grew up with Christianity. Always questioned it, but it worked at times.
''And then when I got on my own, I completely left it and I called myself agnostic. Tried a few spiritual things but didn't feel right.
''Then I called myself an atheist for a while, just kind of being rebellious. I wasn't really. But I kinda labelled myself that for a while. It felt punk rock enough.
''I found myself coming back around to just belief in -- I hate to use the word spirituality, but just belief in that we're all connected.''
