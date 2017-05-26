Brad Pitt, Pharrell, Dave Navarro and Josh Brolin were among the mourners at Chris Cornell's funeral at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
Stars including Brad Pitt, Pharrell, Dave Navarro and Josh Brolin paid tribute to Chris Cornell at his funeral on Friday (26.05.17).
The family of the Audioslave and Soundgarden musician were also joined by Audioslave's Tom Morello and Chris' Soundgarden bandmates as they laid the late star to rest at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
Other stars who attended the private memorial in Los Angeles - alongside the 52-year-old rocker's wife Vicky Cornell and two children - included Metallica's James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.
A public memorial was arranged directly after the private ceremony.
Chris - who was cremated during the week - died by suicide in his hotel room following a Soundgarden concert in Detroit earlier this month but his family believe prescription drugs may have played a part.
Speaking about their final phone call, Vicky said previously: ''I noticed he was slurring his words; he was different. When he told me he may have taken an extra Ativan or two, I contacted security and asked that they check on him. What happened is inexplicable and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details.''
Earlier this week, Chris' attorney Kirk Pasich said: ''Vicky is a very strong person. She and Chris were always all about their kids. She's a strong person. She's coping with this as well as she can for her and the kids.''
Steven Tyler prays for Chris Cornell during Asia show.
'Pirates of the Caribbean' is an exciting new career development for Brenton Thwaites.
The actor didn't want to be "wolfy".
Tragedy strikes in Manchester
There's a terrific script at the heart of this World War II thriller, with a...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
For their first on-screen partnership since Mr & Mrs Smith a decade ago, Brad Pitt...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talk about the unusual situation of playing a married couple...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
It's the 1970s and Roland and Vanessa are an outwardly respectable married couple, struggling to...
From Training Day to this year's Sabotage, filmmaker David Ayer writes and directs movies about...
During April, 1945, the final month of World War Two, the Allied Forces are making...
Wardaddy is an army sergeant with years of experience in the horrors and victories of...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...