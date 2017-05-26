Stars including Brad Pitt, Pharrell, Dave Navarro and Josh Brolin paid tribute to Chris Cornell at his funeral on Friday (26.05.17).

The family of the Audioslave and Soundgarden musician were also joined by Audioslave's Tom Morello and Chris' Soundgarden bandmates as they laid the late star to rest at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Other stars who attended the private memorial in Los Angeles - alongside the 52-year-old rocker's wife Vicky Cornell and two children - included Metallica's James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich.

A public memorial was arranged directly after the private ceremony.

Chris - who was cremated during the week - died by suicide in his hotel room following a Soundgarden concert in Detroit earlier this month but his family believe prescription drugs may have played a part.

Speaking about their final phone call, Vicky said previously: ''I noticed he was slurring his words; he was different. When he told me he may have taken an extra Ativan or two, I contacted security and asked that they check on him. What happened is inexplicable and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details.''

Earlier this week, Chris' attorney Kirk Pasich said: ''Vicky is a very strong person. She and Chris were always all about their kids. She's a strong person. She's coping with this as well as she can for her and the kids.''