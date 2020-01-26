Hollywood star Brad Pitt has revealed he was in a state of panic prior to shooting 'Snatch'.
Brad Pitt was in a state of panic prior to shooting 'Snatch'.
The 56-year-old actor played an Irish gypsy in the Guy Ritchie-directed movie, but Brad - who was keen to movie away from his comfort zone as a performer - has admitted to agonising about his on-screen dialect.
He shared: ''At that time, I did something that I felt was very commercial, and I was really interested to see what new directors were doing and what was coming out.
''So, I was viewing everything of first-time directors, and I saw this movie, 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels', by this cat named Guy Ritchie. And so, I called him up and said, 'Hey, I really like what you're doin', and if there's anything that I could fit in, then let's talk.'
''And he said, 'Well, there is.' And I said, 'Great! I'm in!' And then, panicked until the moment we were shooting.''
Asked why he panicked about starring in the film, Brad told Collider: ''It was the dialect.
''If you haven't seen it, I play this Irish gypsy, and the dialect is unintelligible, contrary to being trained to be clear and understood. And so, I was working on the accent and trying to be clear and understood, and it wasn't working.
''I went to him the day before and I said, 'Guy, I'm gonna f**k up your movie. You should do it.' He said, 'Oh, no. No, no, no, no, no.'
''I was literally supposed to be on set the next morning at 6:00 am, and I was living in North London and I was walking the streets like a maniac.
''My friend kept saying, 'You can't understand it.' Literally at midnight, that clicked in, and I called and woke Guy up and I said, 'Are you okay, if you can't understand your beautifully written dialogue?' And he said, 'Yep.'''
