Brad Pitt poked fun at the UK leaving the European Union by mocking his own love life in an acceptance speech at the 2020 BAFTA Awards, which was read out by Margot Robbie.

Brad won the BAFTA for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his work on 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', and whilst he wasn't physically at the awards ceremony in London on Sunday (02.02.20), his co-star Margot was on hand to read out his pre-prepared speech.

In his speech, Brad mocked his love life - which saw him split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2017 - as he welcomed the UK into the ''singles club'' following its recent exit from the EU.

Speaking on behalf of Brad, Margot said: ''Brad couldn't be here tonight due to family obligations, so he asked me to read his response for him.

''He starts by saying, 'Hey Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club! Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement.' He then says, 'Thank you to the Academy for this extreme honour.' He says he's 'always been a bit intimidated over here given the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and the titans that have come before, so this is especially meaningful.' ''

And despite not being at the awards in person, Brad also managed to slip in a joke aimed at Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, after they recently announced they would be stepping down from royal duties.

Brad's speech teased he would be calling his trophy Harry after the royal, because he will be ''taking it back to America'', amid the news that the couple will be moving to Canada.

Margot continued: ''He says that he is going to name this Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the states with him. His words, not mine!''

Prince Harry's brother Prince William was in the audience along with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and the pair laughed as cameras cut to their reaction following Brad's jokes.