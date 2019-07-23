Brad Pitt says maybe one day he will ''organically'' retire from acting.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star has spoken about the movie's director Quentin Tarantino's recent comments about planning his own retirement after his next film.

Pitt, 55, admitted that he has other interests and he's not sure whether he will naturally end his screen career or never stop.

Asked about Tarantino's comments and how he feels about giving up movies, he told PEOPLE: ''No, I don't know. I don't know. I enjoy doing other things. I think that one day I'll just wake up and organically it'll be done. Maybe I won't wake up and that's why it'll be done.''

'Pulp Fiction' helmer Tarantino previously pitched an R-rated script for a new instalment in the rebooted 'Star Trek' franchise to producer J.J. Abrams which is being strongly considered.

The 56-year-old filmmaker has always vowed that he will make 10 movies and then retire and as the proposed film would reach that number he insisted he will make good on his promise if it gets the green light.

He said: ''I guess I do have a loophole, [if] the idea was to throw a loophole into it. Which would be [to go], 'Uh, I guess 'Star Trek' doesn't count. I can do 'Star Trek' ... but naturally I would end on an original. But the idea of doing 10 isn't to come up with a loophole. I actually think if I was going to do 'Star Trek' I should commit to it. It's my last movie. There should be nothing left-handed about it. I don't know if I'm going to do that, but that might happen.''

Pitt recently admitted that acting is a ''young man's game''.

Speaking of his other passions, he said: ''I'm behind the camera on the producing side and I enjoy that a lot. But I keep doing less and less. I really believe that overall it's a younger man's game - not that there aren't substantial parts for older characters - I just feel, the game itself, it'll move on naturally. There will be a natural selection to it all.''