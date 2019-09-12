Brad Pitt's eldest son ''doesn't know'' if he'll visit him at university.

The 55-year-old actor has had a strained relationship with Maddox, 18, since 2016 when they had an alleged altercation onboard a private jet, which reportedly led to Angelina Jolie filing for divorce, and it seems things still aren't good between them as the university student refused to say whether they would see each other again.

Speaking to paparazzi outside Yonsei University, in footage obtained by In Touch magazine, Maddox said when asked whether his father would visit him at the South Korea campus: ''I don't know about that, what's happening.''

He was then asked whether his relationship with his father was over, to which Maddox simply said: ''What happens, happens.''

Brad was noticeably absent when Angelina, 44, was spotted dropping Maddox off at university earlier this month but that's because he apparently wasn't invited.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine at the time: ''Brad hasn't been spending much time with Maddox lately. Brad won't be going.''

However, the 'Fury' star reportedly only found out about his son's university plans just before the news was leaked to the media the month before he started.

The source added: ''Maddox doesn't really see himself as Brad's son.''

Brad hit the headlines three years ago when the alleged incident between him and Maddox prompted Angelina to file for divorce after 11 years together.

The child welfare authorities also got involved and carried out an investigation into the alleged altercation, but Brad was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

The 'Ad Astra' star recently revealed that he turned to Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) after his split from Angelina because his drinking had got out of control.

He said: ''You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard. It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself. It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself. There's great value in that.''

Brad - who has six children with Angelina - admitted he had reached his limits when it came to alcohol so felt he needed to get sober.